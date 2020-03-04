Bryan K. Davis Buys 27,500 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Stock

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

BPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the first quarter valued at $2,588,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 25.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 338,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 102.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

