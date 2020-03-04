Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster Acquires 200,000 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CPE opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $18,917,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 450,189 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,046,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,773 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

