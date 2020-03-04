Capital One National Association Acquires New Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

NASDAQ JD opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.