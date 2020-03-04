Capital One National Association Acquires Shares of 50,718 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

