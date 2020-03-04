Capital One National Association Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

