Capital One National Association Buys Shares of 26,277 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

