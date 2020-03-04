Capital One National Association Buys Shares of 8,480 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of American Express by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

American Express stock opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.