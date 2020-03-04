Capital One National Association Invests $1.44 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital One National Association purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

Shares of COST opened at $302.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $215.87 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

