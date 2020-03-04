Capital One National Association Invests $987,000 in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Capital One National Association bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,472 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

