Capital One National Association Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.