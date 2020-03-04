Capital One National Association Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,105,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,901,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.