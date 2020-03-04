Capital One National Association Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Capital One National Association bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Capital One National Association owned about 4.77% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

