Capital One National Association Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,578,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

