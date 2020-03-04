Capital One National Association Purchases Shares of 15,194 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

QCOM stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

