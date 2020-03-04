Capital One National Association Purchases Shares of 42,054 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Capital One National Association owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

