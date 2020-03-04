Capital One National Association Takes $1.19 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,917,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,565,000 after acquiring an additional 158,189 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,927,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 234,065 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

