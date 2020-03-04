Capital One National Association Takes $1.22 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $280.62 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $269.60 and a 1 year high of $444.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

