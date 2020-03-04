Capital One National Association Takes $1.32 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

