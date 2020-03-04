Capital One National Association Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after buying an additional 442,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 385,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,852,000 after buying an additional 361,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,454.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,757,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

