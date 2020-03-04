Capital One National Association Takes Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $130.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,015,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,767,331,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,350 shares of company stock valued at $149,280,882 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

