Capital One National Association Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

