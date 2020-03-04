Card Factory (LON:CARD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARD. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt raised Card Factory to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Card Factory to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Shares of CARD opened at GBX 82.62 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. Card Factory has a 12 month low of GBX 73.78 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of $282.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.57.

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

