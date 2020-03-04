Carnival (LON:CCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at UBS Group

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,285 ($43.21).

CCL stock opened at GBX 2,350.33 ($30.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,320.32. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 2,545 ($33.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,296 ($56.51).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

