CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $141,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

