Charles E. Haldeman Acquires 10,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,128,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,006,000 after buying an additional 102,944 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

