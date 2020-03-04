Charlie Sartain Buys 30,000 Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) Stock

OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) insider Charlie Sartain purchased 30,000 shares of OZ Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.09 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$272,700.00 ($193,404.26).

Shares of ASX OZL opened at A$9.11 ($6.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$10.10. OZ Minerals Limited has a 52-week low of A$8.47 ($6.01) and a 52-week high of A$11.72 ($8.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. OZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

