Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.75 to C$15.50. The stock traded as low as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.27, with a volume of 157571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.89.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -4,516.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

