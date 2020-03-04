Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider John Paul Fillmore Sells 23,342 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 23,342 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $939,048.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

