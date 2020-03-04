Christine Flores Sells 6,250 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,022,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.