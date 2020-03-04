Christopher Heald Sells 3,778 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $185,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $131,337.30.

CWST stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.