Christopher Mackay Acquires 263,500 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 263,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$895,900.00 ($635,390.07).

MFF Capital Investments stock opened at A$3.31 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 402.56 and a quick ratio of 402.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. MFF Capital Investments Ltd has a one year low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a one year high of A$3.88 ($2.75).

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.