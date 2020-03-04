Christos Dimopoulos Purchases 2,000 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) insider Christos Dimopoulos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $803,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BG opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

