CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

PPL opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

