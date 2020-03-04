CI Investments Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,672 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

