CI Investments Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 429,052 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 608,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 332,189 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129,814.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 253,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 253,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.59.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

