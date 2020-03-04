CI Investments Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 144.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.70. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

