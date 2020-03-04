CI Investments Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Neppl acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $116,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,912.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,293 shares of company stock worth $3,990,264. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. Bunge’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

