CI Investments Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,976 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,941,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,851,000 after buying an additional 27,771,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after buying an additional 91,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amcor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after buying an additional 744,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

