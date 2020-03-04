CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 168.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

BBY stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

