CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

