CI Investments Inc. Purchases 21,930 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,883,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE DVN opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

