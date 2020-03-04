CI Investments Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

