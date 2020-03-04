CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,783,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,630,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

