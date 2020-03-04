CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,102 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.10 and a 1-year high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,305 shares of company stock valued at $20,112,424. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

