CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,602 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Loews by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 340,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Loews by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 488,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Loews by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 334,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

