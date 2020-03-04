CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

COUP opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,076 shares of company stock worth $32,483,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

