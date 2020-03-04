Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 353,912 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,482. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

NYSE:CI opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

