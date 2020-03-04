Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $69.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.