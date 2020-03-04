Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,950,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

