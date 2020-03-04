Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 79 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 633.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

